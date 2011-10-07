ATF issues plea for more tips on Monroe car bombing

MONROE, MI (WTOL) - Authorities from the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau believe there are still people who have valuable tips that could wrap up a recent car bombing case.

That's why they're pleading for additional information.

"We've been progressing in many ways but there's information we don't have yet and we're positive and happy with the progress we've made. Still, we need some things to tie it up for us" said ATF Special Agent Donald Dawkins.

The bombing injured Sylvania attorney Eric Chappell and his two sons September 20 on East Elm Street in Monroe. All three survived the blast.

Authorities admit the explosion was caused by a bomb but won't reveal what kind or how it was detonated.

"Make no mistakes it was dangerous. Enough damage. Just grateful it didn't kill anyone" said Dawkins.

Police say there are persons of interest in the case, who may have something to do with Chappell's work as an attorney.

"Of course that's one of the areas we're looking at. He had so many clients and it's such a big pool of individuals that we need to look at. We have ruled a lot of people out. That's where we're going. [We would] like to make a quick arrest this week. We can't" said Dawkins.

The ATF is asking that anyone with information about the car bombing call 1-888-ATFBOMB.

A $10,000 reward is also being offered for the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

Click here to hear the 911 call.

Click here to read more about this story.

Copyright 2011 WTOL All Rights Reserved.