AFSCME Local 7 to vote Wednesday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - AFSCME Local 7 is going back to the ballot box after Thursday's vote on a new contract proposal from the city of Toledo failed to be certified.

The Local 7 election committee said they could not verify the results of Thursday's vote because of an issue with trying to match up the number of ballots to the number of signatures.

Local 7 will vote again from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday to determine if the contract will be ratified or if it goes back to the city of Toledo.

Toledo City Council will hold a special meeting at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The proposed contract calls for a wage freeze over the next two years. Wage negotiations can be reopened in 2014. The contract also puts concessions on employee health care and retirement benefits.

The Mayor's office says that there is a need for the deep concessions, or the city would face layoffs across the board in order to offset continuing financial shortfalls.

Local 7 represents about 800 Toledo city workers in a variety of departments including utilities, streets, forestry and fleet operations.