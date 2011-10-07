Three overnight crashes in Toledo left two drivers in the hospital and one in jail

30 year old motorcyclist John Bell is in critical condition at Toledo Hospital after his Harley Davidson motorcycle was struck from behind by 31 year old Jonathan Grundy's pickup. The crash occurred at the intersection of Central and Langenderfer around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Bell was headed west on Central and slowed down at the intersection this is when Troopers say Grundy struck Bell. State Troopers also say that alcohol played a role in the crash.

A Police Officer was taken to the hospital around 3:30 Friday morning after crashing into a parked car at Upton and Berdan. Investigators say the officer was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. No word yet on what caused the crash.

A man was arrested around 4 a.m. Friday morning after police say he ran his car into an apartment building, near the cornor of Dorr and Mccord, then drove off. Police then say the man returned to the scene, a few minutes later where he was arrested. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. No injuries were caused by the accident.