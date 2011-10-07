North Toledo residents fighting to keep post office

NORTH TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A group of north Toledo village council members, business owners and residents is fighting to keep the post office on Manhattan open.

Members of the group are meeting in front of the post office on Manhattan at 1 p.m. Friday to kick off a campaign called "Save Their Post Office."

Five post offices in Toledo are being studied for possible closure to help the US postal service cut costs and the branch on Manhattan is one of them.

One of the group's goals is to come up with a plan to try and keep the branch open.

The north Toledo group believes closing the branch will hurt the community.

