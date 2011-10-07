Ohio's congressional map turns Democrats into foes

By ANDREW MIGA and JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's new congressional district map has thrust Reps. Marcy Kaptur and Dennis Kucinich, two veteran Democratic politicians who call themselves friends, into an awkward primary faceoff. Both sides expect a tough fight. Already, the friendly veneer is beginning to fade.

Kaptur is casting herself as a workhorse who has risen to be an influential insider on Capitol Hill. And while not well-known nationally, she notes she has gone to bat for Ohio. Kucinich is a quirky 2-time presidential candidate with a national following among progressives.

The pair will run in a new district stretching from Cleveland to Toledo. Ohio is losing 2 of its U.S. House seats.

The new district tilts heavily to Democrats, so whoever emerges from the primary will be a big favorite to win the seat.

