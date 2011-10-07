Rash of newspaper vending box thefts in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Two sister newspapers in northeast Ohio say 40 of their outdoor vending machines have been stolen in the last two months.

On their websites, The Repository of Canton and The Independent of Massillon offer a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the thefts.

The papers have posted video of a man and woman driving off from a restaurant with a metal vending box from each publication in the back of an SUV.

Deputy police Chief Brian Carbenia in Stark County's Perry Township tells WJW-TV the thieves may be taking the machines for the coins inside, or to sell them for scrap. He says scrap yards have not reported receiving any of the vending racks, but four turned up at an unattended recycling facility.

