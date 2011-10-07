GM helps fund student activities at Michigan Tech

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) - General Motors Co. has given $160,000 to Michigan Technological University to help fund student activities including transportation-related programs.

The Houghton school's Board of Control on Thursday accepted the gift.

The money will help fund Advanced Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Advanced Motorsports enterprises, design teams and diversity programs.

The school also recently received a new Chevy Volt electric car from the Detroit-based automaker, as well as $200,000 from the GM Foundation for hybrid engine/vehicle testing, research and education.

