Interviews begin for Toledo, Cleveland casino jobs

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Applicants are moving a step closer to landing work as card dealers at 2 of Ohio's new casinos, now conducting interviews.

The casino coming to Toledo started bringing in hopefuls this week for group interviews even as its website continues to accept applications. The Hollywood Casino Toledo opening next year is looking to hire up to 500 dealers for blackjack and other table games.

The Blade newspaper reports the casino has heard from more than 2,300 prospects since people could begin applying on Sept. 30.

That was the deadline for submitting an application to work as a dealer at Cleveland's Horseshoe Casino, set to open in March. The casino says 11,800 people are vying for the 500 jobs. The Plain Dealer reports 4,000 were invited for interview sessions.

