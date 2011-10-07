CrimeTracker: What to do and how to prepare for a home invasion

Q and A with WTOL's Crime Expert Sergeant Richard B. Murphy

Criminals sneaking into basements while people are still home, intruders storming in and taking over houses - these are real situations that have been played out right here in Toledo and in southeast Michigan recently.

WTOL's Jonathan Walsh sat down with WTOL's Crime Expert Sergeant Richard B. Murphy to talk about what you need to do before and during these kinds of invasions.

Q: Sgt. Murphy, when it comes to these crimes, you just have to have a plan.

A: Basically. This is not a fire drill, but let's make it a people drill. Get prepared. Have a plan at the house with your wife or whomever you live with ... work it out together and practice it at least once a month so you know how to react.

Q: So, with that in mind, what tips can we give people?

A: Don't answer that door unless you know who's on the other side of that door. The second thing is, if the wife is in the house with you or your friend is in the house, let them know you're going to answer the door so they can have a cell phone ready to call just in case someone does barge into your home.

Q: But, if somebody does get into the house, what should you do?

A: The first thing is, do not have a confrontation unless you have to. Get out of the house and go for help immediately, but the Castle Doctrine is out there and it will give you the right to use any means to protect yourself and take that person down.

Q: The big thing here is we've seen an uptick in these crimes.

A: Burglaries are on the rise here in the city of Toledo and Lucas County and they are going to continue to be on the rise. So we have to be prepared for that dirtball to come to our house so we can take care of him.