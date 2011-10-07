Man, 73, found fatally shot in SW Michigan home

WATSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a 73-year-old man was found fatally shot in his southwestern Michigan home and the death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The Allegan County sheriff's department said in a statement that a relative found the body of Lloyd Polmanteer on Thursday in Watson Township, about 30 miles south of Grand Rapids

Polmanteer's maroon 1998 Chrysler Town & Country minvan was missing and authorities wanted to find who took the vehicle. It has a Michigan handicap license plate 8637J.

The sheriff's department said it also was looking for Polmanteer's 50-year-old son, who lives at the home and may have seen his father before his death.

