Cheesecake Factory, Texas Roadhouse among America's favorite restaurants

(CNN) - For the second year in a row, Cheesecake Factory is America's favorite casual-dining restaurant.

A survey of more than 4,500 customers gave the restaurant high marks for cleanliness, food quality and taste.

Texas Roadhouse came in second, followed by Olive Garden and P.F. Chang's.

Applebee's was tops for overall value and speed of service. Ruby Tuesday was the top option for healthy choices.

Golden Corral was named the best restaurant for children.

