Ohio primary expected to lure candidates early

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's Republican Party chairman says he expects a new party rule to help boost interest in the state from candidates seeking the GOP presidential nomination.

Chairman Kevin DeWine said Thursday the state's party will award delegates from the March primary based on how well the candidates do in each of Ohio's 16 congressional districts.

DeWine says he believes the move allows Ohioans to get more face time with presidential contenders looking to win delegates from the congressional districts.

Contenders could also receive at-large delegates depending on how they perform statewide.

National party rules limit the ability of candidates to win large numbers of delegates in primaries and caucuses held before April. Instead, delegates must be awarded in proportion to the votes a candidate receives.

