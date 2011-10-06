Female boxer collapses during Toledo boxing event - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Female boxer collapses during Toledo boxing event

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - 32 year old Ishika Lay, remains in critical condition at Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center after collapsing in the second round of a boxing match in Toledo. The fight was part of the National Police Athletic League Boxing Championships.

Lay was trying to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team. She is from Florida.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly