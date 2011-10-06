AFSCME Local 7 contract vote still undecided, union will try again next week

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) Members of AFSCME Local 7 will have to vote again sometime next week after today's vote on a new contract proposal with the city was not able to be certified.

A union representative tells WTOL 11 that the election committee charged with overseeing today's vote could not certify the results because of "issues with signatures versus ballots."

City officials have been notified and the union plans to hold a new vote sometime next week.

The proposal called for a wage freeze over the next two years with a wage reopener negotiation in 2014.

The city's contribution to employee pensions would be cut by seven percent but the city would provide lump sum payments of $750 to employees in 2012 and 2013.

Monthly healthcare premiums also would go up; by $23 for single plans and $37 for family plans over the next three years.

Local 7 represents about 800 city of Toledo workers in a variety of departments including utilities, streets, forestry and fleet operations.

For a detailed look at the proposal click http://ftpcontent4.worldnow.com/wtol/pdf/local7contractdetails.pdf

