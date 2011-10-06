Overnight home invasion has police searching for answers

Milan Twp (WTOL) - Monroe County authorities say they're actively investigating a suspect related to an armed home invasion.

It happened early this morning in the nine thousand block of North County Line Road in Milan Township.

Three men reportedly broke into the home, assaulted Tim and Tyler Riley, and stole several things, including their car.

Investigators say they don't believe this is a random act and believe it may be drug-related.

Authorities are searching for a black 2003 Mazda Protege with license number 2JKS95.

If you have information that can help authorities please call 734-240-7530.

