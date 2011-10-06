Highway Patrol cracks down on drug traffickers

LORAIN COUNTY (WTOL) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than $300,000 of drugs on the Ohio Turnpike this week. Two major drug busts took place in two days.

Troopers said the instances are the latest examples of the drug trafficking taking place throughout the state. The highway patrol has already seen 300 more drug arrests this year compared to 2010.

"Drugs move up and down highways frequently," said Sergeant Terrell Campbell of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "Toledo is a major city that has several interstates run through it."

Campbell said illegal drugs move through the area on a daily basis. The interstates that run through the Toledo area connect traffickers to major cities like Detroit, Columbus and Chicago. Campbell said troopers have been working diligently to catch them.

"We need to keep it out of our communities and out of our homes," Campbell said. "We really need to crack down on it."

On Tuesday, troopers stopped a car in Lorain County for following another too closely.

"We had several criminal indicators present with the vehicle, and the drug sniffing canine was called to the scene," Campbell said.

James Dubose, 41, and Tyisha Davis, 25, were inside the car, and so was more than $100,000 of drugs. The search revealed one kilo of cocaine, half-a-kilo of heroine and 181 Xanax pills. The Highway Patrol said prescription drugs are becoming more popular.

"They're worth money on the street, and they are taking means to go after this type of drug as well," Campbell said.

Troopers also stopped a car in Sandusky County on Wednesday for speeding on the turnpike. They found the driver Albert Ross, of Lorain, Ohio, had $100,000 of hydroponic marijuana inside.

The three suspects in the two incidents were arrested, a small fraction of the drug arrests the highway patrol has seen this year.

Campbell said a poor economy and highly alert officers have contributed to the number of arrests.

