Crime victims turn table on suspected burglar

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A suspected burglar will be facing a judge for aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary once out of the hospital. That's after police say his victims turned the tables on him during his heist.

Police say 24 year old Augustine Montano broke into a west Toledo home just before midnight Wednesday armed with a gun. They say he got in through an open window and confronted the 21 year old son of the homeowners inside. Police say Montano ordered the son to the ground and demanded money. The son tried to make a run for the front door when he said the gunman asked for the son's parents.

The 21 year old's mother and father were both downstairs at the time in their room. The 50 year old father said he walked up to check on the commotion and was met at the top of the stairs by Montano who put his gun to the back of his head.

"He stuck the gun in the back of my head. He told me to get my head on the ground. That's when I knew he was serious," the father said.

When the mother came up next, the father says Montano began to point the gun toward her so he made his move. He says he struggled with Montano across his dining room and the gun went off. The bullet hit a speaker in the adjacent room. The father then said the gun jammed.

"I actually grabbed the gun, pointed it at him, pulled the trigger but it didn't go off."

At that time, the son grabbed the handle of an ax and said he began beating Montano with it. Police say Montano suffered a broken wrist and some of his teeth were also knocked out.

The father knows this all could have had a different outcome. So now he plans to invest in his own gun, an alarm system and a dog. He advises all other homeowners to have a plan.

As it turned out, the father and son were able to hold Montano down until police arrived. The father said Montano's attitude changed as soon as he knew he had been beaten.

"The second I got the gun he started apologizing. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. It's just a joke," the father said.

Montano's adult criminal history dates back five years… and includes drug, weapon and assault charges.

