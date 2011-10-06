Vandals target Ottawa Hills neighborhood

OTTAWA HILLS (WTOL) - An Ottawa Hills neighborhood woke up Wednesday morning to discover a vandal had been on their street. Sixteen vehicles had their tires slashed.

Police said the tires were slashed mostly on the odd side of Brookside and Sulphur Spring Roads. The vandalism occurred between one and six a.m.

The vandal or vandals targeted cars outside, but they also went inside several garages too. Police advise residents to lock their garages and keep their cars in well-lit areas.

"It's just a huge inconvenience," said April Flanner, an Ottawa Hills resident. "They slashed two of my tires, two of my brothers tires, and now my dad spent almost $500 on four new tires. We had to put them on ourselves."

Police said they saw one or two tires slashed over the summer, but nothing as extensive as this incident.

Police do not have any suspects for the crime yet. They ask residents to call 419-531-4211 if they saw anything out of the ordinary.

