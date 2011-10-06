North Baltimore Weighs Repeal of Costly Fee

NORTH BALTIMORE, OH (WTOL) - The village of North Baltimore is making it a little cheaper to bring a new business to town. Village council is in the process of repealing a sewer and water capacity fee for new hookups it enacted in 2009.

An addition to existing tap-in fees, these capacity fees on new users range from $1,000 to $70,000 and were meant to pay for improvements to an aging sewer infrastructure, like the $4.5 million sewer separation project currently underway in North Baltimore.

However, as the economy stayed sluggish and competition to draw new business grew fierce, North Baltimore leaders began to realize a hefty fee on new construction wasn't an enticing economic draw for the community. This week, council began the process of repealing the fee and is expected to pas the repeal within two weeks.

"We want to do better, we want to have the best opportunity to draw people to North Baltimore that we can," said North Baltimore Village Administrator Kathy Healy. "Yeah, we would like to have additional revenue to put the improvements into our system, but we're going to find other ways to do that."

The potential repeal comes as a relief to new businesses, which will be spared from paying the fee. So will the North Baltimore Local Schools, which will avoid a more than $60,000 capacity fee for the new North Baltimore High School that's currently under construction.

"Obviously $60,000 is a lot of money for us in our building project, and it really helps," said North Baltimore Local Schools Superintendent Marlene North. "Having that extra funding does allow us to do some additional things we otherwise might not have been able to do."

The village plans to refund two residential customers who each already paid $3,000 in capacity fees.

