BGSU develops translation business

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - Bowling Green State University wanted a way to help local businesses grow in a global economy, so the University put out a call for its departments to come up with an idea, and the people in the foreign language department came through in a big way.

The language programs at BGSU were receiving a lot of unsolicited requests for help translating and interpreting, so some staff members decided to develop the ad hoc work into a business

Bowling Green company Argo-Hytos needed help translating documents and communicating with European Suppliers and its headquarters in Switzerland. So the hydraulic parts Distributor turned to Bowling Green State University's foreign language programs for a student intern.

It's the type of help BGSU's language departments are now hoping to capitalize on through a formal business.

The "language services group" was born last month after it submitted the winning proposal for a business that would bridge the gap between the academic world and the business world. The university provided more than 75,000 dollars in seed money for the start up, which is run by faculty and graduate students.

Language services group co-founder Tim Pogacar said "It's a way faculty members can further the education of students they're working with."

The business offers translating, interpreting, short term language classes, and cultural workshops. Its goals are to support economic development in the region and help students.

"It's really important to be able to speak to your customers and suppliers in native language," said Brittany Kastrati, a recent graduate from BGSU with a masters in German. She now works at Argo-Hytos in part translating, and she knows the value of the new service.

And now there's a new resource to help.

