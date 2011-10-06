NBA lockout hitting some cities hard

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Kobe Bryant may ride out the NBA lockout playing in Italy. Others people who depend on the league aren't as fortunate.

The league's cancellation of the preseason and the likelihood that regular-season games will soon be wiped out, is causing collateral economic damage in cities around the league. The loss of games will mean the loss of jobs for waitresses, bartenders, hotel workers and others who count on pro basketball's six-month season for employment.

While players should be able to scrape by without a few paychecks as the labor discussions continue, there will be families who suffer until the dispute is resolved.

Without the NBA and the revenues it produces, places like Cleveland, Memphis, Orlando, Portland and Salt Lake City could be in for a long winter.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.