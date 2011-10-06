"Right to teach" bill debuts in Michigan Senate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republicans who control the Michigan Senate have introduced a version of so-called "right to teach" legislation.

The bill presented Thursday says public schools would not be allowed to require employees to pay union dues or fees as a condition of employment.

But it appears the bill would affect only the state's largest teachers union, the Michigan Education Association. It's designed to affect agreements with unions that represent more than 50,000 personnel, such as the MEA.

A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder says the governor is unlikely to back the proposal if it gets to his desk.

Michigan's Republican legislative leaders and the MEA have clashed over many issues this year. Republicans also are upset the MEA is funding a recall effort targeting GOP Rep. Paul Scott of Grand Blanc.

