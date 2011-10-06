4 rare Sumatran tigers born at Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma City Zoo is home to a litter of four Sumatran tiger cubs, which are considered an endangered species.

Zoo officials say the one male and three females were born to parents Suriya and Raguno on July 9.

The females are named Leeloo, Lola and Lucy. Their brother is Leonidas.

Zoo officials say Sumatran tigers are the smallest subspecies of tiger in the world. They are found only on the Indonesian island of Sumatra and just 300 remain in the wild today because of a shrinking native habitat, illegal poaching and contact with local villagers.

