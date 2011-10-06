Mich. beer kegs will require tags starting Nov. 1

By KATHY BARKS HOFFMAN

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Starting Nov. 1, buying a keg of beer will require a little more paperwork.

Buyers will be required to sign a receipt containing their name, address, telephone number and driver license or state I.D. card number. Retailers will be required to attach a tag on each keg and record the tag number on the receipt.

The law is intended to make it easier to track who purchased kegs if police have to break up a party or if underage drinking is involved.

The $30 keg deposit won't be returned unless the tag remains on the keg. Removing a tag is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a fine up to $500.

The tag law was passed last December but doesn't take effect until Nov. 1.

