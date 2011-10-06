Ohio Democrats urge 3 'nos' on ballot issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Democratic slate cards being mailed across Ohio will urge "no" votes this fall on all three state ballot issues.

Ohio Democratic Party officials voted Tuesday to oppose the issues. The party's positions against Issue 2, a collective bargaining overhaul, and Issue 3, a pushback against the federal health insurance law championed by President Barack Obama, were already known.

Its opposition to Issue 1 could be a blow for proponents of the measure, which raises the age limit for judges from 70 to 75. The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association also opposes the increase.

Democrats say extending judges' retirement age would perpetuate a Republican-majority on the high court.

Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor supports raising the limit. She says valuable experience otherwise would be lost and other politicians aren't age-restricted.

