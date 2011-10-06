Two men arrested for burglarizing murdered couple's home

Dontae Elliot was arrested and charged with burglary and menacing.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Police have arrested to men in relation to the Oct. 1 burglary of the Sanford home of Andrew Baker and Tanja Cathey, who were both murdered in the home on Sept. 29.

Frank D. Stewart, Jr. and Dontae Elliot were arrested Thursday. Stewart is charged with burglary and Elliot is charged with burglary and a warrant of menacing.

Baker and Cathey were murdered in their home on Sept. 29. Stewart and Elliot are accused of breaking into the home and stealing several appliances.

The suspects have been booked into the Lucas County Jail.

