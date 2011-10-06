Flying Rhino Coffee and Chocolate Shop: Hot Spiced Caramel Cider recipe

This recipe was featured in WTOL 11 Your Day Thursday, Oct. 6.

Hot Spiced Caramel Cider

Heat your cider to simmering.

Take it offer the stove and add the desired amount of caramel (but do not over do it).

Add a pinch of Garam Masala Whisk together the cider, caramel and spice.

Pour into a mug and add whipped cream.

Serve immediately.

(Note: the Garam Masala was purchased at Deepam of India on Central Ave. in Toledo. The Cider was purchased from Witt's Apples on Route 2, east of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station.)