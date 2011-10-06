No suspects yet in brutal east Toledo beating

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Police are searching for those responsible for a brutal east Toledo beating.

Neighbors said they heard a lot of screaming at the corner of Prentice Avenue and Church Street where they saw Daniel Born being beaten and kicked in the head by several people.

The victim's friend tried to fight off the attackers but was unable to stop the assault.

The man was unconscious when rescue crews arrived and the victim was taken to the Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Born is listed in fair condition. The people responsible are still on the loose.

