Police say Milan, Mich. home invasion could be drug related

MILAN, MI (WTOL) - An early morning violent home invasion has Monroe County investigators looking for suspects and a family recovering from the attack.

The home invasion happened around 4:15 a.m. at a home on County Line Road in Milan, Michigan.

Authorities say at least three men burst into the home just as Tim Riley was getting out of bed. Riley said one of the suspects took a weapon and hit him on the head. They then handcuffed Riley's hands behind his back and bound his legs with zip ties.

Two of the suspects then went after the Riley's son, Tyler. They broke down the door to his room and ordered him to the floor.

The suspects then ransacked the house and took many items. It is still unclear how much was taken. Police say they do not think this was a random crime and believe drugs may be involved.

Tyler Riley, spoke to WTOL and said they are terrified but happy to be alive.

"I really didn't see a gun at first, I just saw two guys telling me to get down on the ground," said Riley. "I just obeyed - I didn't want to get shot, I didn't want to get hurt."

Investigators say the suspects took off in the victims' black 2003 Mazda Protégé. The Michigan registration is 2JKS95

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call Monroe County Sheriffs at 734-240-7401.

