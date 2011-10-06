No life-threatening injuries in three overnight shootings around Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Several people are recovering after three overnight shootings around Toledo.

The first shooting took place on Fernwood Avenue. Police are looking for five to ten men to shot a teenager two times.

Officers said the 17-year-old was walking with his cousin when a group confronted them and someone pulled out a gun.

Police say at least ten shots were fired at the victims and stray bullets hit several nearby homes.

The second shooting took place in North Toledo. Police told our media partner the Toledo Blade that Tyshaun Moore, 22, was shot in the head as he was walking near Sherman and Locust Streets.

Moore was taken into surgery at Mercy St. Vincent's and is expected to survive.

The third shooting took place in east Toledo where police responded to a possible shooting outside Ship ‘n' Shore night club on 2660 Consaul Street.

When officers arrived, they did not find a victim, but did find the alleged shooter.

Police arrested the man and charged him with a misdemeanor for firing a gun in the city limits. Officers discovered numerous shell casings near a minivan at that location.

