Monroe police searching for robber who beat up gas station attendant

MONROE, MI (WTOL) – Police are hoping surveillance video leads to the arrest of a man who violently robbed the Admiral Gas station on South Telegraph on Wednesday morning.

In the video, you see the attendant being pushed inside the small building by the criminal. He drags her on the floor as when she gets up, he continues to push her down the short hallway.

When ordered to hit the circuit breaker, apparently to cut the lights inside the store, police say she told the suspect she didn't know how. He then struck her in the head with his hand.

Police say the man ran off with an undetermined amount of cash.

We showed the surveillance video to crime expert Richard Murphy, a retired sergeant from the Toledo Police Department.

"There's the clerk, she's coming in. Now you see the thug coming in behind her. He's dragging her so you know the guy is violent. First thing is, he is trying to make her do something. Look how violent he is. He is pushing her, pushing her, grabbing her hair a little bit there."

The suspect is wearing what appears to be a white bandanna and a black coat with a hood. He also may have a weapon in his right hand.

"So what he is doing is he is trying to show his power over her when actually the guy really is a coward down deep, because he doesn't know how to behave," Murphy added.

The gas station attendant was very shaken up by what happened. Police say she had some minor bruises and red marks on her face but was taken to a hospital for treatment.

If you know who the man is, call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. They are offering a $1,000 reward. You can also call Monroe city police at (734) 243-7519.

Murphy hopes fingerprints will soon bring him in. "The best thing to do is get him off the streets and get him in prison where he belongs."

