2 indicted in slaying of woman found near tracks

By LISA CORNWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Two Ohio men accused of stabbing a woman to death and leaving her body on railroad tracks have been indicted on aggravated murder charges.

Montgomery County grand jurors in Dayton indicted 21-year-old Jamie Shaffer and 26-year-old Joshua Sellers on Wednesday in the slaying of 20-year-old Lisa Spinks of Miamisburg.

Spinks' body was found Sept. 25 along railroad tracks in Miamisburg, about 35 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

Authorities say she was stabbed multiple times before her corpse was dragged to the tracks and probably struck by at least one train. Authorities won't comment on motive.

The Miamisburg men also are charged with tampering with evidence, kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse and possession of criminal tools.

Messages were left for Shaffer's attorney. Court records don't show an attorney for Sellers.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.