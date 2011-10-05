Driver dies in Ohio collision with school bus

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say the driver of a vehicle that collided with an Ohio school bus has died and several students are injured.

Ross County Sheriff's Lt. Col. Randy Bliss tells the Chillicothe Gazette the driver died Wednesday afternoon crashing with the Paint Valley Local Schools bus near Bainbridge in central Ohio. At least 11 students were taken to hospitals. About two dozen others were returned to their school on a different bus and released to their parents.

The sheriff's office tells the newspaper the student injuries were not life-threatening. Col. Jeff Keener says there were "bumps, bruises and scrapes" and some students may need stitches.

WCMH-TV reports the bus was traveling from a kindergarten through 12th-grade facility. District Superintendent Gary Uhrig tells the station the bus carried about 40 children.

