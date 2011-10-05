Mich. shrinks safety net for poor as poverty rises

By KATHY BARKS HOFFMAN

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich.. (AP) - Michele Shoemaker is faced with a weekend deadline to leave the two-bedroom rental in Jackson she can no longer afford to live with her 15-year-old son.

The 38-year-old is among an estimated 40,000 people - half of them children - about to be purged from Michigan's welfare rolls under tighter restrictions on public aid adopted this year by the new Republican governor and GOP-controlled Legislature.

Thousands more could lose their food assistance because of tougher asset tests, or fail to get help with utility bills.

Republican leaders say the state can't afford to pay for an eternal safety net, and that the aid programs were never intended to be used indefinitely. But advocates for the poor say the new restrictions threaten to push already struggling families further into poverty.

