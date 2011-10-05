Don't Waste Your Money: Black Friday tablet deals - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Don't Waste Your Money: Black Friday tablet deals

As the ‘tablet wars' heat up between Apple and Amazon, tablet prices are falling.  Insiders expect tablets to be marked down significantly on Black Friday. 

Apple won't offer deals on their current ipad, but past generations will be marked down.  Another option is purchasing a refurbished model tablet from Apple or Amazon. 

