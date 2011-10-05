Sears talking with Ill. and 2 other locations

By DAVID MERCER

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Sears Holding Corp. says it's talking with two prospective destinations for its headquarters even as it talks to Illinois about staying in that state.

Sears spokeswoman Kimberly Freely says officials recently conducted tours of 2 sites and continue to talk with government leaders in Illinois about the looming expiration of a package of tax incentives tied to the its suburban Chicago headquarters.

Freely declined to name the two prospective locations. However, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press the two sites are Austin, Texas, and Columbus, Ohio.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because negotiations are ongoing. The person said Sears officials toured potential sites in Austin and Columbus in late September.

Sears has 6,200 employees at its headquarters in Hoffman Estates.

