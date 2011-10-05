Judge: Will rule Nov. 3 on Ambassador Bridge case

DETROIT (AP) - A judge in Detroit says he'll rule Nov. 3 whether the owners of the Ambassador Bridge are in contempt of his order to finish work on a project linking the crossing to Canada with two Detroit expressways.

Wayne County Circuit Judge Prentis Edwards held a hearing Wednesday.

In January, Edwards briefly jailed Detroit International Bridge Co. President Dan Stamper for failing to follow orders to demolish fueling stations and toll booths at the Detroit end of the bridge to Windsor, Ontario.

Michigan Assistant Attorney General Robert Mol said Wednesday that the company remains out of compliance with its state contract and won't be able to meet Edwards' Jan. 10, 2012, deadline to complete the work.

Company lawyer Craig John says it's obeying the judge's orders and will meet the deadline.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.