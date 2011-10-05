Man gets 31 years for robbing Ind. casino winners

By LISA CORNWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - 1 of 2 men found guilty of multiple charges of robbing Indiana casino winners has been sentenced to 31 years in prison in Ohio.

A Hamilton County prosecutor's spokeswoman says 36-year-old Kenyatta Erkins was sentenced Wednesday in Cincinnati.

Erkins was arrested with another man and a woman last October in an undercover operation. Prosecutors say they followed riverboat casino patrons back to Ohio from neighboring Indiana and robbed them at gunpoint. There were at least a dozen robberies over several months.

Erkins was found guilty of nearly a dozen charges including aggravated robbery, conspiracy to robbery, robbery and felonious assault.

Erkins attorney, Carl Lewis, said his client will appeal the conviction.

Sentencing was delayed for 34-year-old Ugbe Ojile, who was in the hospital. The reason was not disclosed.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.