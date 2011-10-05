Steve Jobs has died at 56

(RNN) - Apple has confirmed that Steve Jobs, one of the giants of the technology world and a true American hero - has died.

Jobs is the co-founder and former CEO of the tech giant and was known for making the computer as fun as it was useful. He ignited the digital music industry, changing the way animated films are made, and revolutionized the cell phone.

Jobs, a college dropout turned billionaire, was repeatedly quoted as saying, "I want to put a dent in the universe." It was this kind of drive that pushed great things from the king of the Mac Empire, robed in his trademark black turtleneck.

Survivors include his wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, daughters Erin and Eve, and his son, Reed.

