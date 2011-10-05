Toledo Prosecutors expect increased Municipal Court case load due to new law

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Prosecutors say a new Ohio law will classify more property crimes, such as theft, petty theft and misuse of credit cards, as misdemeanors rather than felonies. The law, passed as House Bill 86, increases the threshold for felony theft from $500 to $1000. That means more cases will end up in Municipal Court, which could cause a delay.

Toledo currently employs eight Municipal Court Prosecutors, who handle more than 40,000 cases per year. "Certainly when you're working at that case load, additional cases will stress the system a tad. You have to adapt," said Prosecutor David Toska. "You have to become a little more efficient and work a little bit harder."

Prosecutors also point out cases which would have been felonies before the law will now get before a judge much more quickly, as misdemeanor cases move faster than felony cases.

