Davis-Besse reactor head being replaced

OAK HARBOR, OH (WTOL) - The Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station has been offline since Saturday, when installation of a new nuclear reactor head began.

The new reactor will replace a temporary one installed nine years ago that was more susceptible to cracks. An inspection last year revealed one third of the old reactor's control rod nozzles needed to be replaced. First Energy, which operates Davis-Besse, says the new reactor is made of improved alloy and is less likely to crack.

"This will increase our safety margin and ensure we can have better reliability in the future," said Davis-Besse Vice President Barry Allen.

Workers must cut a hole in the nuclear reactor chamber's thick concrete wall before replacing the old reactor with the new one. The nuclear reactor contains nuclear fuel rods that heat water into steam, which powers the plant's turbine and generates electricity.

Even though Davis-Besse provides 40 percent of the electricity used in Northwest Ohio, First Energy says it prepared alternative power sources to supplement the outage and chose a low-use time, so customers should not be affected.

