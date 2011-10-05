Man accused of running down victim at Toledo gas station released on bond

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Geoffrey Dupuis was in court Tuesday facing charges of murder in the June 11 death of 55 year-old Randall York. Police say Dupuis ran York over at the Speedway station at Secor and Laskey Roads after his son, Jacob Dupuis punched York inside the store.

Court Records show a bail bondsman posted Dupuis' $150,000 bond. Dupuis was free to go after Tuesday's hear was rescheduled for next Wednesday.

Jacob Dupuis was sentenced to two five months in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio for assault.

