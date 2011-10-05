Palin won't run for president

WASILLA, AK (RNN) - Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin ended months of speculation about her White House ambitions Wednesday, announcing she will not run for the Republican nomination for president.

"After much prayer and serious consideration, I have decided that I will not be seeking the 2012 GOP nomination for President of the United States," Palin said in a letter meant for her supporters and released to the media. "As always, my family comes first and obviously Todd and I put great consideration into family life before making this decision."



Saying her decision is "based upon a review of what common sense Conservatives and Independents have accomplished," Palin says she believes she can be more effective as a political activist, helping elect "true public servants to office."

Palin thanked supporters who urged her to run and encouraged them to stay involved in the political process.

"Know that by working together we can bring this country back – and as I've always said, one doesn't need a title to help do it," the statement read.

Saying she looks "forward to supporting our nominee," Palin, calling into the Mark Levin Show, shot down speculation of a third party run.

"I would assume that a third party would ensure Obama's re-election" she said.

Palin was John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election.

