‘For Sale’ signs make vacant homes a target for copper thieves

Realtors say a ‘for sale' sign in front of a home automatically makes the house a target for copper thieves.

"Thieves target vacant houses, and it doesn't matter what neighborhood. All neighborhoods, all areas," said Jody Zink, a realtor for Remax Preferred.

Realtors like Zink said they see their listings targeted frequently. She said one realtor had a house hit three times in one weekend.

"It's happening more and more frequently. It's a problem," Zink said.

Zink pointed out that not only stolen copper expensive and a hassle, but it can make selling homes more difficult too.

"The market is difficult enough right now. So then you add that to the mix, and it makes it difficult for buyers to get financing," she said.

Many home owners are now replacing stolen copper with plastic pipes. The plastic pipes serve the same purpose, but do not have the same value as the stolen metal, which is being stolen for profit.

"Apparently it's not really difficult to do this because it's happening all the time," Zink said.

Here are some tips from realtors on how to avoid becoming a target:





Keep blinds and curtains closed

Have neighbors park in the driveway

Maintain landscaping

Put lights on timers throughout the house

Consider installing an alarm

Clear away ads and newspapers from doorstep

These tips will make it appear that your house is occupied and lowers your risk for becoming a thief's next victim.

