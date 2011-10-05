Toledo-Lucas Co. Sustainability Commission launches logo design contest

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo-Lucas County Sustainability Commission has launched a logo design contest Wednesday afternoon at the Imagination Station in downtown Toledo.

The contest is calling for Lucas County high school students to create a logo to represent the Toledo-Lucas County Sustainability Commission is themed 'Get Your Green On.'

The winning logo will be displayed on one of the new Lucas County recycling trucks and in all TARTA buses.

The winning school will also receive a paper recycling program through the Lucas County Solid Waste District. First place winners will receive a $100 gift card from The Andersons; second place will receive a $50 gift card.

All entries must be received by 5:00 p.m. on America Recycles Day, Tuesday, November 15, 2011. Submissions can be emailed to contest@lucascountygreen.com or delivered to 130-A W. Dudley St., Maumee, OH 43537 and must include the name, age, postal address, phone number, and email address of the entrant. Entries may be hand drawn or digital.

For all of the official rules and more information, please visit www.lucascountygreen.com/logodesign.html.

TARTA, The Andersons, Republic and Lucas County Solid Waste District are sponsors of the contest.

