Marijuana, cocaine found in Adrian home invasion victims' home

ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) – The investigation of a home invasion in Adrian, Michigan continues, as police uncovered marijuana and cocaine at the victims' home.

Officers from the Adrian Police Department obtained a search warrant for the victims' home on East Michigan and uncovered approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, a small marijuana growing operation and a small amount of cocaine.

Authorities think the suspects who broke into the home were seeking to steal or did steal marijuana from the home. The victims have not confirmed this.

Adrian police say a husband and wife were making dinner around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday at their home on East Michigan Street when 4 men, strangers, burst into their home.

Police say the victim jumped into his SUV and chased after them. They drove over to Main Street in downtown Adrian, then headed north out of town.

The suspects fired an unknown number of rounds at the victim's vehicle. The victim was not hurt, but the suspects were able to escape.

It was on a 2002 medium blue, two-door, Chevrolet car. They are looking for four white males, aged 18 to 24 years old.

The suspects' license plate is registered in Ohio, with plate number FDC 8209.

Law enforcement in Lenawee, Monroe, Fulton, and Lucas counties have been alerted.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the identity of the suspects, or the location of the suspect vehicle, call Lenawee County Central Dispatch at 517-263-0524.

