Williams pleads not guilty, bond set at 4.3 million

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Sam Williams, who is charged with the murders of Johnny Clarke and Lisa Straub, appeared in court Wednesday.

Williams pled not guilty to two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of burglary in relation to the deaths of Clarke, 21, and his girlfriend Straub, 20, in January this year.

A judge set Williams' bond and 4.3 million dollars. Williams was also assigned a public defender.

Clarke and Straub were discovered in the home of Lisa's parents with their wrists bound with duct tape and plastic bags covering their heads.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Click here to read more about this story:

Williams indicted in Springfield Twp double murder

Sam Williams will face death penalty for Straub/Clarke murders

Williams charged for Clarke-Straub murders, Straub family calls for death sentence