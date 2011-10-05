Surveillance video captures 3 juveniles stealing alcohol from Admiral's Bar and Grill

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police are calling for the community to help them identify three juveniles they say are breaking into popular Toledo restaurants.

Admiral's Bar and Grill and Zia's Italian Cooking were both broken into at around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. This is the second time Zia's has been burglarized in the past week.

The three juveniles were caught on surveillance camera at Admiral's smashing a window with a patio chair and stealing top-shelf alcohol.

The total cost of the theft is valued at several thousand dollars between the alcohol and the broken window.

Michael McKarus, the owner of Admiral's had the pane of glass fixed within hours and insists the location is safe.

Zia's Italian Cooking restaurant was also hit Tuesday night. The crew again broke the glass and stole high-priced alcohol.

According to McKarus, the owner of Zia's said he wants to sleep at the restaurant until the juveniles are caught.

If you have any information that could be of help to the police, call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.

