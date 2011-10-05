Jury selection resumes for underwear bomb trial

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - A second day of jury selection has started in Detroit with no outbursts from a man charged in a failed Christmas 2009 terrorist attack on a plane.

Selection resumed Tuesday with 20 people in the jury pool and more were being added first thing. A federal judge wants three dozen or more for final selection Thursday.

Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab is accused of trying to destroy an Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight with a bomb in his underwear.

He is acting as his own lawyer but only questioned one potential juror Tuesday. He has left the task to his court-appointed standby attorney, Anthony Chambers.

Abdulmutallab called the U.S. a "cancer" Tuesday but was silent when he entered court Wednesday.

