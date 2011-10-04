Ex-judge in Ohio gets 5 years in corruption probe

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A former judge caught in a county corruption investigation in Ohio has been sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

Former Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Common Pleas Judge Steven Terry was sentenced Tuesday in Akron federal court on his conviction for fixing a foreclosure case and doing campaign work with court employees on county time.

According to The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer (http://bit.ly/nfNryA ), Judge Sara Lioi (LEE'-oy) said secretly taped conversations prove Terry was not truthful when he denied wrongdoing.

Terry resigned from the bench in Cleveland after a jury convicted him.

He was the second judge convicted in the 3-year FBI investigation of county corruption in Cleveland. Former Judge Bridget McCafferty was sentenced to 14 months in prison for lying to the FBI.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.